Jennifer Aniston calls rumoured boyfriend Jim Curtis, ‘Cute’

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston seems to have fully surrendered to cupid. The actress thinks her new boyfriend is "cute".

The ‘Friends’ star has been dating Jim Curtis since the summer and after they made their romance Instagram official earlier this month, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The hypnotherapist has now appeared in a video on the 56-year-old actress' account to help promote her haircare line. In the clip, Jennifer combined two of her products in her hand before applying it to Jim's tresses.

She said into the camera, “You’re going to do a little bit of the hair paste, a little drop of the hair oil, mix it together, run your hands through your hair and you’re good to go”.

As the camera then turned to 50-year-old Jim, Jennifer said, "Cute”. And she captioned the post: "A little bit a this… A little bit a that…. A little bit a cuuuute (sic)”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the life coach liked the post and also shared it on his own Instagram Story.

‘The Morning Show’ actress recently praised Jim as "very special" and "very normal". She told ELLE magazine, " Hypnotism is one of the many things that he does. He’s quite extraordinary, and helps many, many people. He’s very special, very normal, and very kind, and wants to help people heal, move through their trauma and stagnation into clarity. It’s a beautiful thing to commit your life to”.

Jennifer, who was previously married to actor Brad Pitt, and was in a relationship with Justin Theroux from 2015 until 2018, first sparked romance rumours with Jim when the pair vacationed together in Mallorca, Spain, over the Fourth of July weekend. After she made their relationship Instagram official by sharing a photo of them embracing to mark her partner's birthday, Jim reciprocated by adding more pictures of the pair.

--IANS