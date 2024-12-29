James Gunn Defends 'Batman 2' Delay: A Common Practice for Blockbuster Sequels

Washington: DC Studios co-chairman, James Gunn defended the delay of 'Batman 2' and called it a common practice in the making of sequels. The director has defended the choice by recounting the gap between the sequels of hit films like Alien, Incredibles, Terminator, Avatar, Top Gun and others.

Warner Bros. announced the new release date of 'Batman 2', recently. Marking a postponement of one year from its original release date, the film is now slated to release in theatres worldwide on October 1, 2027, reported Deadline.

James Gunn justified the delay and wrote,

"To be fair, a 5 year gap or more is fairly common in sequels," he wrote. "7 years between Alien and Aliens. 14 years between Incredibles. 7 years between the first two Terminators. 13 years between Avatars. 36 years between Top Guns. And, of course, 6 years between Guardians Vol 2 and Vol 3."

According to the report of Deadline, Gunn confirmed the move was writing-related after the announcement. He wrote, "Sure. Yes, it is true. The only reason for the delay is there isn't a full script (those of you who follow me here probably know that already). Matt is committed to making the best film he possibly can, and no one can accurately guess exactly how long a script will take to write. Once there is a finished script, there is around two years for pre-production, shooting and post-production on big films."

The vacant release date by 'Batman 2' has been taken over by Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu's untitled project with Tom Cruise.

With the adoption of a day-and-date release plan on Max, Warner Bros. experienced tremendous success with the 2022 gritty Robert Pattinson film 'Batman' following the epidemic.

As per the report by Deadline, the film earned USD 369.3 million domestically and USD 772 million internationally.

In the same universe as Colin Farrell's The Penguin, the third-most-watched HBO or Max premiere season worldwide, the film gave rise to a Max series.

Warner Bros. has also made some additional tweaks to its upcoming release slate. It swapped the openings of Bong Joon Ho's 'Mickey 17' and Ryan Coogler's 'Sinners.'

Now, 'Mickey 17,' which stars Robert Pattinson will open on March 7, 2025, while 'Sinners,' which re-teams Coogler with Michael B. Jordan, will shift back to April 18, 2025. (ANI)