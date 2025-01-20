James Cameron Teases 'Avatar 3' as Boldest Yet with New Cultures and Action

Washington: Filmmaker James Cameron talked about his upcoming epic science fiction film 'Avatar 3: Fires and Ash' and said that it might be the "boldest" Avatar film yet.

He shared that he is not willing to make the film in the way the previous two were done but rather he wants to make "brave choices" that might not necessarily be expected, reported People.

"It's a tricky thing," said Cameron, adding, "We could be getting high on our own supply here, and everybody who looks at it [the new film] goes, that's not what I signed up for.' "

"But if you're not making brave choices, you're wasting everybody's time and money," he continued, adding, "That alone is not sufficient to create success, but it's necessary. You've got to break the mold every fricking time."

"We've got some really clever action set-pieces," he said.

"You can get your blood up in this movie. But what excites me as an artist who recently turned 70 and has kind of done all that stuff is not only the opportunity to get to do it again, but to get to a level of character and intrigue you haven't seen before in an Avatar movie," shared the filmmaker.

In terms of production schedule, Cameron said that the movie is in "strong shape" especially when compared to his previous Avatar film, Avatar: The Way of Water, as per the outlet.

"We've doubled the number of shots finished at this stage of the game than we had on movie two [and] the films are about equal length. So that puts us well ahead of the curve, which is something I've never, frankly, experienced before."

"We're getting to the point where we're actually getting good at this," he added.

According to People, Cameron also teased the narrative of 'Avatar 3' during the Critics Choice Awards on January 15, 2023. "Fire has a symbolic purpose in the film and there's a culture that is specifically around that concept. That's probably saying too much as we speak."

The director continued, "You're going to meet two completely new cultures in the next film. We met the Omaticaya, we met the Metkayina, and you're going to meet two new cultures in the next film, and it kind of rove a little more freely around the world of Pandora to different places."

Several cast members from the first two films will return, including Sam Worthington (Jake Sully), Zoe Saldana (Neytiri), Sigourney Weaver (Dr Grace Augustine), Joel David Moore (Norm Spellman), Jack Champion (Javier 'Spider' Socorro), Stephen Lang (Colonel Miles Quaritch), and Britain Dalton (Lo'ak).

Meanwhile, some new faces will also be seen, like 'Game of Thrones' actor Oona Chaplin.

In 'Avatar: The Way of Water', Jake and Neytiri have children and live on Pandora. However, humans soon attack the planet again, forcing Jake's family to seek safety with the Metkayina people, an oceanic clan.

Cameron, who directed 'Avatar' and 'Avatar: The Way of Water', is directing the film. The Hollywood legend has directed other box office hits such as 'Titanic' and 'The Terminator'.

'Avatar 3' was filmed in New Zealand. It was originally set to be released in theatres on December 20, 2024, but was later pushed back to December 19, 2025, reported People. (ANI)