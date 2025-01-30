Insidious 6 Delayed to 2026, Austin Butler's 'Caught Stealing' Takes 2025 Spot

Washington DC: Sony Pictures have postponed the release date of 'Insidious 6' to 2026 and has replaced its original release date with Austin Butler star 'Caught Stealing' in an announcement on Wednesday, reported Deadline.

The upcoming 'Insidious' will mark the sixth instalment of the franchise. The 'Insidious: The Red Door' was released in 2023. It was directed by Patrick Wilson and grossed 198 million USD worldwide, as per Deadline.

The sixth instalment will now be released on August 21, 2026, after having been set to hit the theatres on August 29 of this year.

'Insidious: The Red Door' marked the return of the original cast which includes Ty Simpkins, Rose Byrne, Andrew Astor, Sinclair Daniel and Hiam Abbass in the lead role.

It is produced by Jason Blum, Oren Peli, James Wan and Leigh Whannell. The screenplay is written by Scott Teems from a story by Leigh Whannell and Scott Teems, based on characters created by Leigh Whannell.

As per the Deadline's report, the 2025 date is now being taken by 'Caught Stealing', which is adapted by Charlie Huston from his book series of the same name.

It centres on Hank Thompson (Butler), a burned-out former baseball player who's unwittingly plunged into a wild fight for survival in the downtown criminal underworld of '90s New York City.

Apart from Autin Butler, the film stars Zoe Kravitz, Regina King, Liev Schreiber, Matt King and Bad Bunny in the prominent roles.

Austin's other forthcoming projects include Ari Aster's 'Eddington', which is also set to star Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal and Emma Stone in lead roles.

Aronofsky most recently directed the 2022 drama 'The Whale', which won two Oscars, including best actor for star Brendan Fraser. Fraser's competition in the category included Butler's performance in Elvis.

Sony also announced that it has unset a June 27, 2025 release date for an untitled Sony-Marvel movie, reported Deadline. (ANI)