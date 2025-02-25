I'm in no rush: Actor Colin Farrell on 'The Penguin' Season 2

Washington DC: Actor Colin Farrell added another accolade to his resume by winning a Screen Guild Award for his performance in the American crime drama series 'The Penguin' on Sunday night, Variety reported.

The fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of its next season. Farell shared an update on his involvement in the second season and said he isn't currently inclined to continue the project.

While speaking at the backstage of SAG Awards, Collin said, "I don't want it. I don't not want it. We all left it in the ring in those eight hours. I would hate to, just because of a quote-unquote success, have to go again and for it to be a diluted version of what people seem to feel it is, majoritively. So I'm in no rush. I have no deep desire to do it." as quoted by Variety.

The actor also underlined the possibility of a second season if the storyline is good. He added,

"Sure, if they think of something that works in conjunction as a parallel to Matt Reeves' cinematic universe and it's a good idea, I'm open to it. But it's not something concerning me," he added as quoted by Variety.

'The Penguin' is a crime drama, created by Lauren Le Franc. Apart from Farrell, the film also stars Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Clancy Brown and Scott Cohen in the prominent roles.

The actor also shared that he is still in disbelief that he got to play the role of one of the most famous supervillains of Gotham.

"I was six, seven, eight or nine, watching Meredith Burgess as the Penguin on 'Batman,'" Farrell said. "If you would have told that six-, seven- or eight-, nine-year-old, 'You're going to play that character someday. And you know the Michael Jackson 'Thriller' video? You're going to have the makeup done by a student of the guy, Rick Baker, who did that makeup on Michael Jackson.' It's just madness. So these moments are beautiful. I'm very grateful for them. And this show has been extraordinarily thrilling," said Fareell.

According to Variety, Farrell is expected to appear in Reeves' "The Batman" sequel, but Reeves has not shared any details with him.

"He keeps his cards to his chest," said Farrell while hinting at the closed details. (ANI)