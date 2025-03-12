I too am deeply disappointed: Anika Noni Rose reacts to Disney's cancellation of Tiana Series

Washington DC: Actor Anika Noni Rose has expressed her disappointment over Disney's decision, earlier this month, to cancel Tiana, the animated musical series based on 'The Princess and the Frog,' which was set for Disney+, as reported by Deadline.

The project, first announced in December 2020, was expected to feature Rose reprising her role as Tiana from the 2009 film The Princess and the Frog, which revolved around Disney's first Black princess.

Taking her Instagram handle, Rose expressed gratitude to the fans for their unwavering love and support for her character Tiana.

"Last week, an announcement was made regarding the cancellation of the series, Tiana. I've been getting loads of messages expressing kindness, support and overwhelming disappointment," she wrote

Rose continued, "I too am deeply disappointed that the continuation of Tiana's journey in series form has been cut short. The series was a long time coming, and a lot of beautiful work was put into it by all of the creatives involved, including but not limited to long-time champion Jenn Lee, our wonderful writer/director Joyce Sherri, some fabulous animators, and an amazing music team."

The actress further asked her fans to show support for the upcoming 'Tiana Special Event', which will air soon.

Despite the cancellation, Rose encouraged her to support the upcoming 'Tiana Special Event,' which will air soon.

"As hurtful as it is for anything you've put your heart and soul in to be prematurely ended, my hope is that when what is now to be a 'Tiana Special Event' airs that all of your beautiful, loving, loyal fans who've been championing not just the series, but a Princess And The Frog sequel, tune in."

She further stated, "And when I say tune in, I mean, tell your friends, family, coworkers, babysitters, tell all the people you know who have loved Princess Tiana, Naveen, Louis, Charlotte, Mama Odie, and the magic they've created over the years and make sure you are watching. Show your love and desire in the numbers. Make that desire an undeniable and real thing."

"Until then, we will be continuing to work hard to bring you the most beautiful content we can," she added.

The Princess and the Frog, set in 1920s New Orleans, tells the story of a hardworking waitress named Tiana who dreams of opening her own restaurant. After kissing prince Naveen, who has been turned into a frog by the evil voodoo witch doctor Facilier, Tiana becomes a frog as well, and the two must find a way to turn human again before it is too late, reported Deadline.

In addition to Rose, the film starred Bruno Campos, Michael-Leon Wooley, Jim Cummings, Jennifer Cody, John Goodman, Keith David, Peter Bartlett, Jenifer Lewis, Oprah Winfrey and Terrence Howard, as per the outlet. (ANI)