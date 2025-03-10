Florence Pugh calls 'Thunderbolts' badass indie, A24-feeling assassin movie

Washington: Actress Florence Pugh said that the upcoming film 'Thunderbolts' is quite different from the usual projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"It ended up becoming this quite badass indie, A24-feeling assassin movie with Marvel superheroes," said Pugh to describe the movie, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

'Thunderbolts' director Jake Schreier, who also directed the Netflix show 'Beef, ' was asked to make the film "something different."

He added, "There's a certain amount of that 'Beef' tone in it that does feel different. There's an emotional darkness that we brought to this that is resonant but doesn't come at the expense of comedy."

'Thunderbolts' follows a group of unconventional antiheroes who unite to go on a mission for the government. It stars Yelena Belova (Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko) and John Walker (Wyatt Russell), as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Pugh's comments on the Marvel edition being indie come after Neon's Anora swept the Oscars, winning five awards, including best picture, as per the outlet.

In his acceptance speech at the Spirit Awards last month, Sean Baker, the director of 'Anora', shared how indie cinema is currently struggling and needs to change.

"The system has to change because this is simply unsustainable. We are creating a product that creates jobs and revenue for the entire industry. We shouldn't be barely getting by. Creatives that are involved with projects that span years have to begin getting much higher upfront fees because the back end simply can't be relied upon any longer. We have to demand that," said Baker, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Kevin Feige produced the film, which is executive produced by Louis D'Esposito, Brian Chapek, and Jason Tamez. Thunderbolts is slated for a May 2 release date. (ANI)