Fernanda Torres Wins Golden Globe for Best Actress, Dedicates Award to Mother Fernanda Montenegro

Los Angeles: Actor Fernanda Torres is now a Golden Globe winner. On Sunday, she bagged the trophy for best performance by a leading actress in a drama for her work in I'm Still Here.

In the project, Torres plays Eunice Paiva, a mother of six and wife to former Brazilian congressman Rubens Paiva. When Rubens is "disappeared" by the Brazilian regime, during the country's military dictatorship -- which ran from 1964 to 1985 -- Paiva reinvents herself as a human rights lawyer and activist, fighting for justice for herself and families like hers.

As per People, the Brazilian actress also dedicated the award to her fellow-actress mother Fernanda Montenegro, now 95, who "was here 25 years ago" nominated for her role in 1998's Central Station, which also earned her an Academy Award nod.

"And this is proof that art can endure through life, even in difficult moments," Torres added of her win, saying that I'm Still Here is "a film that helped us to think how to survive in tough times."

She was nominated alongside Pamela Anderson for The Last Showgirl, Angelina Jolie for Maria, Nicole Kidman for Babygirl, Tilda Swinton for The Room Next Door, and Kate Winslet for Lee.

Viola Davis, who was this year's recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille award, presented the award. (ANI)