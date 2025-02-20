Ellen Pompeo Narrates 'Good American Family' Drama on Hulu, Premieres March 19

Washington: Ellen Pompeo, the beloved star and executive producer of 'Grey's Anatomy', is set to narrate a new story with the highly anticipated trailer arrival for 'Good American Family'.

The Hulu series, inspired by the real-life story of Natalia Grace, dramatizes the events surrounding the Barnett family, which adopted Grace, a girl with a rare form of dwarfism, as The Hollywood Reporter.

The trailer, which premiered recently, features Pompeo's familiar voiceover and introduces the story of the Barnett family and their adopted daughter, Natalia. "I've always considered myself blessed. I've known I was put on this Earth to build a world where all kids can feel safe," Pompeo says in the trailer.

However, as the trailer continues, it becomes clear that things are not as they seem. The series explores the complex and disturbing events surrounding the Barnett family's adoption of Natalia, and the subsequent mystery and controversy that arose around her age and background.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 'Good American Family' is based on the true story of Natalia Grace, who was adopted by the Barnett family and later became the subject of a highly publicized court case.

The series stars Pompeo and Mark Duplass as the Barnett parents, while Imogen Faith Reid plays Natalia.

The show also features Dule Hill, Christina Hendricks, Sarayu Blue, and Jenny O'Hara in recurring guest roles.

Pompeo, who is also an executive producer on the series, was drawn to the project due to its complex and thought-provoking themes.

"This is a story that needs to be told," Pompeo said in a statement, adding, "It's a story about family, love, and the complexities of human relationships," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The series was created by Katie Robbins and executive produced by co-showrunners Robbins and Sarah Sutherland.

Pompeo executive produces through her production banner Calamity Jane, along with Laura Holstein.

Andrew Stearn, Dan Spilo, Niles Kirchner, and Mike Epps also executive produce, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

'Good American Family' is set to premiere on Hulu on March 19, with two episodes available immediately, followed by a weekly release.

The eight-episode limited series is a thought-provoking and emotional ride, exploring the complexities of family, love, and identity. (ANI)