Denis Villeneuve Reveals Why Phones Are Banned on 'Dune' Movie Sets: A Commitment to Creativity

Washington: Renowned filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, celebrated for his acclaimed adaptations of Dune, has explained why he bans phones on his movie sets, emphasising the importance of full focus and presence in the creative process.

The three-time Oscar-nominated director recently outlined his philosophy on technology's role in filmmaking, stating that phones are "absolutely forbidden" on his sets, according to Deadline.

This decision, he said, stems from his belief that cinema is an "act of presence," and that distractions from technology disrupt the deep focus required for effective collaboration among the cast and crew.

"Cinema is an act of presence. When a painter paints, he has to be absolutely focused on the colour he's putting on the canvas. It's the same with the dancer when he performs a gesture," Villeneuve said in an interview, as per Deadline.

He added, "As a filmmaker, you have to work with a crew, and everybody has to focus and be entirely in the present, listening to each other and building relationships."

This approach has been a fundamental part of Villeneuve's directorial process from the very beginning.

The Dune director highlighted that mobile phones are a significant distraction to this essential focus.

"When you say cut, you don't want someone rushing to their phone to check Facebook," he remarked, stressing the importance of maintaining a collective commitment to the moment.

Villeneuve also reflected on his personal relationship with technology, acknowledging its addictive nature.

"There's something addictive about the ability to access any information, any song, any book. It's compulsive. It's like a drug," he said.

Despite recognising these temptations, the director expressed his aspiration to disconnect from screens entirely, likening the experience to "fresh air" and conveying his yearning for a simpler, more focused existence.

Following his successful adaptations of Frank Herbert's Dune in 2021 and Dune: Part Two earlier this year, Villeneuve has cemented his place in cinematic history.

The films, which received critical acclaim and reportedly amassed a combined USD 1.12 billion at the global box office, also won multiple Academy Awards.

Looking ahead, Villeneuve has confirmed plans to begin filming the third instalment of the Dune franchise, based on Herbert's Dune Messiah, in late 2025 or 2026.

According to Deadline, this film will delve further into the expansive world of Arrakis and its complex characters, following the success of Dune: Part Two and the recently debuted prequel series Dune: Prophecy. (ANI)