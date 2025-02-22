Delroy Lindo Joins Cast of Godzilla x Kong: The New MonsterVerse Chapter

Washington: Actor Delroy Lindo has joined the cast of the latest instalment of its Godzilla-King Kong movie franchise, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Grant Sputore is directing the creature feature, which showcases gigantic monsters and the humans caught in between.

Plot details from David Callaham's script are being kept under wraps, but the makers have revealed that the plot will feature "several new human characters alongside the beloved and iconic Titans Godzilla and Kong as they face off against a cataclysmic world-ending threat."

Kaitlyn Dever has joined the franchise with Jack O'Connell as her brother and Dan Stevens, who played laid-back monster veterinarian and dentist Trapper in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to sources, Lindo will play Dever's boss at Monarch, the shady scientific organization that sometimes helps and sometimes hunts the titanic creatures, as per the outlet.

Legendary's MonsterVerse is now more than ten years old, launching in 2014 with Godzilla. It has spanned five instalments so far, with last year's Godzilla x Kong being the biggest box office hit, grossing over 571 million dollars worldwide.

Lindo, a veteran actor, has appeared in films such as Get Shorty and Gone in 60 Seconds. He usually collaborates with filmmaker Spike Lee. The actor gained widespread recognition for his furious portrayal in Lee's 2019 war thriller Da 5 Bloods, which also starred Chadwick Boseman.

The actor, who recently starred in the Hulu series Unprisoned alongside Kerry Washington, is set to make a return to the big screen with Sinners, which Warner Bros. will release on April 18. Lindo is one of the leads in a supernatural thriller starring Micheal B, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)