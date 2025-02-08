Critics Choice Awards 2025: Complete Winners List from Demi Moore to Emilia Perez

California: The 30th Critics Choice Awards took place in Los Angeles on early Saturday morning. This year's event had some unexpected wins, leaving audiences both thrilled and surprised.

While Demi Moore winning Best Actress for The Substance and Zoe Saldana taking home Best Supporting Actress for Emilia Perez were widely predicted, Ariana Grande's loss in the Best Supporting Actress category sparked disappointment among her fans.

The Best Picture award went to Anora, while Jon M Chu won Best Director for Wicked. Adrien Brody secured Best Actor for The Brutalist, and Kieran Culkin won Best Supporting Actor for A Real Pain.

The Best Animated Feature award went to The Wild Robot, and Emilia Perez was crowned Best Foreign Language Film. In a rare moment, Best Comedy had two winners--A Real Pain and Deadpool & Wolverine.

Best Director

Brady Corbet - The Brutalist Coralie Fargeat - The Substance Denis Villeneuve - Dune: Part Two Edward Berger - Conclave Jacques Audiard - Emilia Perez Jon M. Chu - Wicked (WINNER) RaMell Ross - Nickel Boys Sean Baker - Anora

Best Picture

A Complete Unknown Anora (WINNER) Conclave Dune: Part Two Emilia Perez Nickel Boys Sing Sing The Brutalist The Substance Wicked

Best Actress

Angelina Jolie - Maria Cynthia Erivo - Wicked Demi Moore - The Substance (WINNER) Karla Sofia Gascon - Emilia Perez Marianne Jean-Baptiste - Hard Truths Mikey Madison - Anora

Best Actor

Adrien Brody - The Brutalist (WINNER) Colman Domingo - Sing Sing Daniel Craig - Queer Hugh Grant - Heretic Ralph Fiennes - Conclave Timothee Chalamet - A Complete Unknown



Best Supporting Actress

Ariana Grande - Wicked Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor - Nickel Boys Danielle Deadwyler - The Piano Lesson Isabella Rossellini - Conclave Margaret Qualley - The Substance Zoe Saldana - Emilia Perez (WINNER)

Best Supporting Actor

Clarence Maclin - Sing Sing Denzel Washington - Gladiator II Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown Guy Pearce - The Brutalist Keiran Culkin - A Real Pain (WINNER) Yura Borisov - Anora

Best Young Actor/Actress

Alisha Weir - Abigail Alyla Browne - Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Elliott Heffernan - Blitz Izaac Wang - Didi Maisy Stella - My Old Ass (WINNER) Zoe Ziegler - Janet Planet



Best Acting Ensemble

Anora Conclave (WINNER) Emilia Perez Saturday Night Sing Sing Wicked



Best Comedy

A Real Pain (JOINT WINNER) Deadpool & Wolverine (JOINT WINNER) Hit Man My Old Ass Saturday Night Thelma



Best Foreign Language Film

All We Imagine as Light Emilia Perez (WINNER) Flow I'm Still Here Kneecap The Seed of the Sacred Fig



Best Production Design

Arthur Max, Jille Azis, Elli Griff - Gladiator II Craig Latrop - Nosferatu Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia - The Brutalist Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales - Wicked (WINNER) Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau - Dune: Part Two Suzia Davies - Conclave



Best Original Screenplay

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold - The Brutalist Coralie Fargeat - The Substance (WINNER) Jesse Eisenberg - A Real Pain Justin Kuritzkes - Challengers Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David - September 5 Sean Baker - Anora



Best Adapted Screenplay

Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts - Dune: Part Two Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley - Sing Sing Jacques Audiard - Emilia Perez Peter Straughan - Conclave (WINNER) RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes - Nickel Boys Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox - Wicked



Best Animated Feature

Flow Inside Out 2 Memoir of a Snail The Wild Robot (WINNER) Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl



Best Cinematography

Alice Brooks - Wicked Greig Fraser - Dune: Part Two Jarin Blaschke - Nosferatu (WINNER) Jomo Fray - Nickel Boys Lol Crawley - The Brutalist Stephane Fontaine - Conclave



Best Song

Beautiful That Way - The Last Showgirl - Miley Cyrus Compress/Repress - Challengers - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross El Mal - Emilia Perez - Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofia Gascon, Camille (WINNER) Harper and Will Go West - Will & Harper - Kristen Wiig Kiss the Sky - The Wild Robot - Maren Morris Mi Camino - Emilia Perez - Selena Gomez



Best Editing

David Jancso - The Brutalist Hansjorg Weissbrich - September 5 Joe Walker - Dune: Part Two Marco Costa - Challengers (WINNER) Nick Emerson - Conclave Sean Baker - Anora



Best Visual Effects

Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, Rodney Burke - Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs - Better Man Mark Bakowski, Pietro Ponti, Nikki Penny, Neil Corbould - Gladiator II Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Paul Corbould, David Shirk - Wicked Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer - Dune: Part Two (WINNER) Visual Effects Team - The Substance



Best Costume Design

Jacqueline West - Dune: Part Two Janty Yates, Dave Crossman - Gladiator II Linda Muir - Nosferatu Lisy Christyl - Conclave Massimo Cantini Parrini - Maria Paul Tazewell - Wicked (WINNER)



Best Hair and Makeup