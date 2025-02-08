Critics Choice Awards 2025: Complete Winners List from Demi Moore to Emilia Perez

California: The 30th Critics Choice Awards took place in Los Angeles on early Saturday morning. This year's event had some unexpected wins, leaving audiences both thrilled and surprised.
While Demi Moore winning Best Actress for The Substance and Zoe Saldana taking home Best Supporting Actress for Emilia Perez were widely predicted, Ariana Grande's loss in the Best Supporting Actress category sparked disappointment among her fans.
The Best Picture award went to Anora, while Jon M Chu won Best Director for Wicked. Adrien Brody secured Best Actor for The Brutalist, and Kieran Culkin won Best Supporting Actor for A Real Pain.
The Best Animated Feature award went to The Wild Robot, and Emilia Perez was crowned Best Foreign Language Film. In a rare moment, Best Comedy had two winners--A Real Pain and Deadpool & Wolverine.
Check out the complete list of winner
Best Director
- Brady Corbet - The Brutalist
- Coralie Fargeat - The Substance
- Denis Villeneuve - Dune: Part Two
- Edward Berger - Conclave
- Jacques Audiard - Emilia Perez
- Jon M. Chu - Wicked (WINNER)
- RaMell Ross - Nickel Boys
- Sean Baker - Anora
Best Picture
- A Complete Unknown
- Anora (WINNER)
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Perez
- Nickel Boys
- Sing Sing
- The Brutalist
- The Substance
- Wicked
Best Actress
- Angelina Jolie - Maria
- Cynthia Erivo - Wicked
- Demi Moore - The Substance (WINNER)
- Karla Sofia Gascon - Emilia Perez
- Marianne Jean-Baptiste - Hard Truths
- Mikey Madison - Anora
Best Actor
- Adrien Brody - The Brutalist (WINNER)
- Colman Domingo - Sing Sing
- Daniel Craig - Queer
- Hugh Grant - Heretic
- Ralph Fiennes - Conclave
- Timothee Chalamet - A Complete Unknown
Best Supporting Actress
- Ariana Grande - Wicked
- Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor - Nickel Boys
- Danielle Deadwyler - The Piano Lesson
- Isabella Rossellini - Conclave
- Margaret Qualley - The Substance
- Zoe Saldana - Emilia Perez (WINNER)
Best Supporting Actor
- Clarence Maclin - Sing Sing
- Denzel Washington - Gladiator II
- Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce - The Brutalist
- Keiran Culkin - A Real Pain (WINNER)
- Yura Borisov - Anora
Best Young Actor/Actress
- Alisha Weir - Abigail
- Alyla Browne - Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
- Elliott Heffernan - Blitz
- Izaac Wang - Didi
- Maisy Stella - My Old Ass (WINNER)
- Zoe Ziegler - Janet Planet
Best Acting Ensemble
- Anora
- Conclave (WINNER)
- Emilia Perez
- Saturday Night
- Sing Sing
- Wicked
Best Comedy
- A Real Pain (JOINT WINNER)
- Deadpool & Wolverine (JOINT WINNER)
- Hit Man
- My Old Ass
- Saturday Night
- Thelma
Best Foreign Language Film
- All We Imagine as Light
- Emilia Perez (WINNER)
- Flow
- I'm Still Here
- Kneecap
- The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Best Production Design
- Arthur Max, Jille Azis, Elli Griff - Gladiator II
- Craig Latrop - Nosferatu
- Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia - The Brutalist
- Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales - Wicked (WINNER)
- Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau - Dune: Part Two
- Suzia Davies - Conclave
Best Original Screenplay
- Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold - The Brutalist
- Coralie Fargeat - The Substance (WINNER)
- Jesse Eisenberg - A Real Pain
- Justin Kuritzkes - Challengers
- Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David - September 5
- Sean Baker - Anora
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts - Dune: Part Two
- Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley - Sing Sing
- Jacques Audiard - Emilia Perez
- Peter Straughan - Conclave (WINNER)
- RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes - Nickel Boys
- Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox - Wicked
Best Animated Feature
- Flow
- Inside Out 2
- Memoir of a Snail
- The Wild Robot (WINNER)
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Best Cinematography
- Alice Brooks - Wicked
- Greig Fraser - Dune: Part Two
- Jarin Blaschke - Nosferatu (WINNER)
- Jomo Fray - Nickel Boys
- Lol Crawley - The Brutalist
- Stephane Fontaine - Conclave
Best Song
- Beautiful That Way - The Last Showgirl - Miley Cyrus
- Compress/Repress - Challengers - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
- El Mal - Emilia Perez - Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofia Gascon, Camille (WINNER)
- Harper and Will Go West - Will & Harper - Kristen Wiig
- Kiss the Sky - The Wild Robot - Maren Morris
- Mi Camino - Emilia Perez - Selena Gomez
Best Editing
- David Jancso - The Brutalist
- Hansjorg Weissbrich - September 5
- Joe Walker - Dune: Part Two
- Marco Costa - Challengers (WINNER)
- Nick Emerson - Conclave
- Sean Baker - Anora
Best Visual Effects
- Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, Rodney Burke - Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
- Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs - Better Man
- Mark Bakowski, Pietro Ponti, Nikki Penny, Neil Corbould - Gladiator II
- Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Paul Corbould, David Shirk - Wicked
- Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer - Dune: Part Two (WINNER)
- Visual Effects Team - The Substance
Best Costume Design
- Jacqueline West - Dune: Part Two
- Janty Yates, Dave Crossman - Gladiator II
- Linda Muir - Nosferatu
- Lisy Christyl - Conclave
- Massimo Cantini Parrini - Maria
- Paul Tazewell - Wicked (WINNER)
Best Hair and Makeup
- Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Neal Scanlan - Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
- Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Laura Blount - Wicked
- Hair and Makeup Team - Dune: Part Two
- Hair and Makeup Team - The Substance (WINNER)
- Mike Marino, Sarah Graalman, Aaron Saucier - A Different Man
- Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton, David White - Nosferatu (ANI)