Brenda Song Reflects on Turning Down Musical Project: 'I'm Not a Singer

Washington: Actress Brenda Song opened up about a big career opportunity she turned down in her initial years. She revealed that she was once offered a musical project like many of her fellow former Disney stars.

"But I'm not a singer," said Song, explaining why she passed on the opportunity. "My last name may be Song, but God is fair -- you do not want to hear me sing!," she shared at the Los Angeles premiere of her new Netflix comedy series Running Point, reported People.

She added, "I was like, 'Are you sure about that?' You haven't heard me sing!' I never say never, but I don't think anybody wants to hear that."

Song, who started her acting career at a very young age, was seen in several Disney projects, including The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior. She also talked about her start as a child star, which has led to the busy and fulfilling career she has now.

"Honestly, of course, I feel proud. Without any of that, I wouldn't be here. I worked so hard to be the woman I am today, and it's because of all of that. So I'm so incredibly proud," she said, as per the outlet.

"I just look back on everything with such a fond smile because it's such a beautiful time in my life," Song continued. "And it's so crazy that I've been doing this for so long, and I still love it so much."

Song shared that she feels "incredibly grateful" for the work she is doing at the moment and the way she has evolved over time as a woman and actor.

"I have two really beautiful projects that I'm so proud of and then I feel like they're so different for me," she said, referring to Running Point and The Last Showgirl. "But it really embodies who I am today, and I think for the first time in my life, I feel like I've changed so much, and I've evolved into the woman that I've worked so hard to be. Like I feel like finally for the first time, at 36, it's like this is the new me. It's almost a reintroduction to the world in a weird way, even though I've been here the whole time," reported People.

"I think that's what it feels like for me, especially with these projects," shared Song. "I mean, the pedigree and the people that I get to work with feels so unreal. I just feel incredibly grateful that I get to wake up and continuously do what I've loved to do my entire life, but doing it with people I admire so much and respect," she added, as per the outlet.

In 'Running Point', Song stars alongside Kate Hudson, who plays Isla Gordon, a reformed party girl who is unexpectedly appointed president of the professional basketball team her family owns and has to navigate the challenges of a male-dominated sports industry. Song's character, Ali Lee, is Isla's best friend and the team's chief of staff. The 10-episode series, which was created by Mindy Kaling, also stars Max Greenfield, Chet Hanks and Drew Tarver, reported People.

'Running Point' premieres February 27 on Netflix. (ANI)