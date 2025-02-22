Berlin Film Festival 2025: 'Sorda' & 'Die Mollner Briefe' Win Panorama Audience Awards

Berlin: The Berlin International Film Festival has announced the winners of the 2025 Panorama Audience Awards, with Spanish drama Sorda (Deaf) by Eva Libertad taking the top prize for best feature film and German documentary Die Mollner Briefe (The Moelln Letters) in the Panorama Dokumente category on Sunday, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The awards were decided by audience votes.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the Spanish drama Sorda follows Angela (Miriam Garlo) and Hector (Alvaro Cervantes), an inter-abled couple in Spain preparing for the birth of their child. Angela, who is deaf, is surrounded by a strong community of deaf friends but struggles with pressure from her hearing parents to wear hearing aids.

After giving birth to a daughter, she begins to question whether she will be able to fully connect with her child and the world around her, a fear that places new strain on her relationship with her hearing husband Hector. It was directed by Eva Libertad.

Produced by Distinto Films, Nexus CreaFilms, and A Contracorriente Films, Sorda is sold worldwide by Madrid-based Latido Films, reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Martina Priessner's Die Mollner Briefe won the top prize in the documentary category. As per The Hollywood Reporter, this documentary revisits the 1992 arson attack in the German town of Molln, in which neo-Nazis set fire to the homes of Turkish-German families, killing three people and injuring several others.

The film follows the survivors, including Ibrahim Arslan, who was a child at the time, as they uncover hundreds of condolence letters sent by the public but never delivered to the victims' families.

Priessner examines the long-term impact of the attack, the bureaucratic mishandling of historical memory, and the intergenerational trauma that persists more than 30 years later.

The documentary was produced by Berlin-based inselfilm production and is being sold worldwide by New Docs stated The Hollywood Reporter.

Berlin Film Festival will take place till February 23. (ANI)