Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo's 'Wicked: For Good' Set for 2025 Release | New Title Revealed

🏷 Hollywood
Dec 17, 2024, 07:57 AM
Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo's 'Wicked

Washington [US]: The highly anticipated follow-up to the blockbuster film 'Wicked' has officially received a new title ahead of its release in 2025.

Universal Pictures announced on social media that the second instalment will be officially titled 'Wicked: For Good'.


This new moniker marks a significant step as the movie adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical continues to generate excitement and high expectations from fans.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, the film stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, who take on the iconic roles of Glinda the Good Witch and Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, respectively.

'Wicked: For Good' will hit theatres on November 21, 2025, following the incredible success of its predecessor.

The Wicked franchise, which is based on Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel 'Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West', offers a fresh perspective on the well-known 'The Wizard of Oz' characters, exploring their lives before Dorothy's arrival in Oz.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the phrase "For Good" refers to the famous song from the musical, written by composer Stephen Schwartz, which is a duet between Glinda and Elphaba.

Along with Grande and Erivo, the cast of 'Wicked: For Good' includes Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum. (ANI)

