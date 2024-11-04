Ariana Grande acknowledges fans' criticism of her role in 'Wicked'

Washington [US]: Ariana Grande has expressed her understanding of the mixed reactions from fans regarding her casting as Galinda Upland in the highly anticipated film adaptation of 'Wicked'.

As a long-time admirer of the Broadway musical, Grande acknowledged the significant expectations placed on her and the challenges she faces in stepping into such an iconic role, as per Deadline.

Deadline reported that during a recent appearance on the 'Sentimental Men' podcast, Grande opened up about the audition process for director Jon M. Chu's adaptation, emphasizing the pressure to deliver a performance that resonates with fans.

"This is something I loved so much about auditioning for 'Wicked'," she said, adding, "It has to be earned. Anything on this scale, being a part of anything, it's not just given because they know for one thing. So, it's fun to kind of have the challenge of reframing people's perception and doing the work to earn your way back into the other spaces."

Having been involved in musical theatre since she was eight years old, Grande is aware of the high bar set by fans. She admitted, "I felt a little bit of the initial nervousness or the sort of preconceived notions about what I might be able to deliver or not deliver."

Grande also pointed out that many fans may not be aware of the extensive training she underwent in preparation for her role.

Reflecting on the initial scepticism she might have felt as a fan herself, Grande remarked, "Going off of 'Side to Side', I probably would've said the same thing. I probably would've said, 'Why the f--? Kill me. I've waited 20 years for this. Kill me.' I would've said that -- as a fan from the outside knowing of only '7 Rings'," as per Deadline.

This candid admission highlights her empathy towards the concerns expressed by fans.

'Wicked', based on the acclaimed Broadway musical, tells the story of Elphaba (played by Cynthia Erivo) and Galinda as they meet at Shiz University and embark on a life-changing journey involving the Wizard of Oz (Jeff Goldblum).

Jon M. Chu was announced as the director for the Universal adaptation in 2021, and the first instalment of 'Wicked' is set to premiere on November 22, 2024, with the second part following on November 21, 2025.

—ANI