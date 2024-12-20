Angelina Jolie's Comeback: 'Maria' Role Highlights Resilience After Years Away from Acting

Washington: After a significant time away from the screen, Angelina Jolie is making her much-anticipated return to acting with a performance in 'Maria', Pablo Larrain's biographical film about the late opera legend Maria Callas.

Jolie's portrayal of Callas has earned her nominations for the 2025 Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards, marking a triumphant comeback.

However, the actress recently opened up about the dark period she endured during her years-long hiatus from Hollywood.

As per E! News, in a recent interview, the 49-year-old actress discussed the personal challenges she faced during her time away from acting.

"I went very dark for reasons I'd rather not explain, but I didn't have a lot of light and life within me," Jolie revealed, adding, "Your light's dim," as per E! News.

The actress, who is known for her work both on-screen and in humanitarian efforts, further explained that during this period, she "also just needed to be home more," which limited her ability to take on long-term projects.

Jolie, who shares six children with ex-husband Brad Pitt, spoke candidly about the practical and emotional factors that influenced her choices during that time.

"The choice of what to work on and when was not a creative choice, often, the last few years, but sometimes the practical choice," she said, reflecting on the challenges of balancing personal and professional demands.

Jolie's time away from acting was largely marked by intense personal challenges, including ongoing legal battles with Pitt over their divorce.

These years of turbulence had a profound impact on the actress, who described 'Maria' as a turning point in her journey toward healing.

"Maria was the beginning of starting to come alive again," Jolie shared, adding, "I needed a lot of kind people around me to hold my hand."

She also expressed the importance of surrounding herself with supportive individuals during this period.

"At the end of the day, we're very fortunate to do what we do, and we are spending a lot of time with big, deep, emotional feelings. If you don't do that with people who you're safe with, it can affect you in very bad ways," she said, acknowledging the role of compassion and emotional safety in her recovery during the difficult time.

While her focus on family and personal recovery kept Jolie away from acting, she remained involved in other creative projects.

In recent years, she co-produced the Broadway musical 'The Outsiders', which premiered in April 2024 and directed the war drama 'Without Blood', which was well-received at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival.

Reflecting on her time away from the spotlight, Jolie admitted that she struggled to connect with her work during this period.

I wasn't myself for a while, so I wasn't able to give as much to my work for a few years," she said, as per E! News.

However, her return to acting in Maria has rekindled her passion for collaboration and creativity.

"To feel like I could work again and communicate and to be with nice people--so much of what I do is collaboration with other artists. When it goes well, you're creating together. When you're with nice people and creative people, you learn so much about yourself and about life," she explained.

In addition to her own journey, Jolie has seen several of her children follow in her footsteps within the entertainment industry.

Her daughter Vivienne worked as her assistant on 'The Outsiders' production, while sons Maddox and Pax were production assistants for 'Maria'. (ANI)