Angela Bassett Defends Disappointment After Oscars Loss to Jamie Lee Curtis

Washington: Act Angela Bassett recently talked about her viral reaction after her Oscars 2023 loss to Jamie Lee Curtis.

Two years after facing criticism, she defended her "disappointed" facial expression in an interview as she reflected on the awards ceremony, as reported by Page Six.

"I found it interesting," said Bassett, adding, "Interesting that I wouldn't be allowed to be disappointed at an outcome where I thought I was deserving."

"I love applauding people. But in that moment..." she continued, as per the outlet.

"I have put in: put in the time, put in good work over time. I didn't think that was a gift. I thought it was a given," the 66-year-old actress added.

Bassett was nominated at the Oscars that year in the best supporting actress category for her performance in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'. However, Curtis took home the trophy for her role in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once', marking her first-ever Oscar win, as per the outlet.

Angela Bassett won the Golden Globe award for her performance as Queen Ramonda in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'. She was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in any motion picture at the gala. This nod marks Bassett's second after she was nominated and won the Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Film for What's Love Got to Do With It at the 1994 Awards.

The actress, who has received two Oscar nominations in her decades-long career, received an honorary Academy Award in January 2024 for her contributions to the film industry.

In her acceptance speech, Bassett paid tribute to the Black actresses who came before her, including Ruby Dee, Diahann Carroll, Cicely Tyson and Rosalind Cash, reported Page Six. (ANI)