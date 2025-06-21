Hitesh Bhardwaj: ‘Aami Dakini’ is layered, emotional, and quietly intense

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) Actor Hitesh Bhardwaj, who is gearing up for “Aami Dakini”, says this isn’t a typical story as it’s layered, emotional, and quietly intense.

Filmed on the streets of Kolkata, the show presents an angle of “Husn bhi, Maut bhi,” as per a statement. It follows the story of Dakini,a mysterious figure whose silence speaks volumes, whose gaze unsettles, and whose presence lingers.

Hitesh Bhardwaj plays Ayaan Roy Choudhary, a skeptic drawn into an enchanting world. Talking about his role, he said: “At its core is Ayaan Roy Choudhary, portrayed by Hitesh Bhardwaj — a skeptic drawn into an enchanting, unpredictable world.”

He added: “Aami Dakini isn’t your typical story—it’s layered, emotional, and quietly intense. As Ayaan, I had to strip away the usual dramatics and focus on stillness, on what isn’t said. That was the real challenge.”

The actor said that the mood matters more in the show.

He said: “It taught me that in stories like this, mood matters more than spectacle. Every glance, every pause holds meaning. You’re not just reacting to a scene—you’re responding to an atmosphere where husn bhi hai, maut bhi. That duality stays with you, even after pack-up.”

Hitesh first started his career as a News presenter in a local news channel on a monthly income of 2000 rupees. Then, prior to his career as an actor, he also worked as a RJ.

The actor made his acting debut in 2012, with Suvreen Guggal – Topper of The Year. He rose to fame in 2016, by playing the lead, Ravi in Hindi television series Agar Tum Saath Ho. Bharadwaj made his film debut, in 2018, with Jaane Kyon De Yaaron.

His most prominent roles were playing one of the leads, Manav Sharma / Vikram Diwan in the series Choti Sarrdaarni opposite Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sanjay Pathak in Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain.

In September 2022, he portrayed Ekampreet Singh Randhawa in popular drama Udaariyaan opposite Twinkle Arora. He was also seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein.

Aami Dakini is starting from June 23 on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV.

--IANS

