Hiten Tejwani says he once worked 18–19 hours daily, now values work-life balance

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Actor Hiten Tejwani, recently reflected on the intense work schedules during the peak era of daily soaps and also highlighted how the experience shaped his approach towards work and life.

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While speaking to IANS in an exclusive conversation, the actor recalled the years of his early career when he would often work for extremely long hours, and hardly prioritised sleep or anything else..

During the interaction with IANS, he said, “There was a time when I used to work for eighteen to nineteen hours a day."

"Back then, I was extremely passionate about my work and did not think about anything else. I hardly slept. I just kept working. That hard work is the reason I am sitting here today and giving this interview.”

He further adding mentioned that now after more than two decades of being in the industry, said, “However, after working like that for many years, you reach a stage where you begin to value balance."

"Today, I prefer working within reasonable hours because I also want time for rest, family, and other aspects of life. But I still give my best during those working hours.”

Sharing advice for aspiring actors entering the industry today, Hiten added, “My advice would be to stay practical. First understand your strengths and weaknesses."

"Work on your weaknesses and keep improving yourself. Whenever you are selected for a project, make sure you fully understand your character and the entire story.”

For the uninitiated, Hiten Tejwani rose to fame in the early 2000s with his role as Karan Virani in the iconic television show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Around the same time, he also gained immense popularity through the show Kutumb, which became a major hit among audiences.

It was on the sets of Kutumb that Hiten fell in love with co-star Gauri Pradhan. The two initially became friends before eventually falling in love.

The couple later got married and are now proud parents to teenage twins, Nevaan Tejwani and Katya Tejwani.

–IANS

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