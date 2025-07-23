Hiten Tejwani reflects on working with Smriti Irani again: ‘She’s always been a professional’

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Popular TV actor Hiten Tejwani has opened up about reuniting with Smriti Irani for the much-anticipated “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.”

Speaking to IANS, he called the experience both nostalgic and exciting. When asked how excited he is about the show, Hiten shared that returning to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi after 25 years feels surreal and deeply special. The actor shared, “Yeah, it's good to be back. And it's good that Kyunki Saas is coming back after 25 years. I never thought it would come back. But I'm grateful. And I'm really happy that people really want this — wanting Kyunki to come back. So, it's nice that we're coming back after 25 years. And all thanks to Ekta Kapoor, Balaji Telefilms, Shobha, Tannu, and everyone. And the whole team who's making it possible to get everyone under one roof again and bring that magic — bring that same family back again and create the same magic.”

“And well, it is lovely to work with Smriti again. Yeah, she is — she was a professional, always. And it's brilliant. It's nice. There are very, very good vibes now on the set again. So, we're enjoying every moment of it. And of course, it is always lovely working with my wife, Gauri. So, all of us are coming back, you know, for such a lovely show — and such a big show. So, wonderful.”

Hiten added, “It's nice to be back. And I hope people love us the same way. The same love and affection are all there. People are messaging, and they're really, really happy that we're coming back. So, we're also waiting with them for 29th July to see their reaction. Well, thank you. Thank you so much.”

The highly anticipated “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2” is set to premiere on July 29 on Star Plus. Leading the cast once again are Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay, who return as the iconic Tulsi and Mihir Virani. Joining them in this new chapter are Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Shakti Anand, Kamalika Guha Thakurta, Shagun Sharma, Rohit Suchanti, Aman Gandhi, Ankit Bhatia, and Tanisha Mehta.

--IANS

ps/