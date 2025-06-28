Hindustani Bhau, Sunil Pal, Nikita Rawal mourn the demise of Shefali Jariwala

Mumbai, June 28 (IANS) Social media personality Hindustani Bhau, comedian Sunil Pal and Nikita Rawal have mourned the tragic demise of actress Shefali Jariwala.

Sunil shared a video message from his home, as he said, “An unfortunate news from Bollywood has come, Shefali Jariwala, who was a good actress and a friend, has passed away. We have done so many live shows together. She gained fame from the song ‘Kaanta Laga’. The clouds of sadness are meandering owing to her demise. Such an early departure is very sad. May her soul rest in peace”.

Hindustani Bhau, who was seen coming out of the R.N. Cooper Municipal General Hospital, kept it short, as he spoke briefly with the media as he appeared to be fighting back tears. He told the media stationed outside the hospital, “She was like my family. More than a sister, she was my child”.

Actress-producer Nikita Rawal shared, "It's just so unfortunate. Whenever such an incident happens, we just realize that life is fragile and unpredictable and that anything can happen anytime with anyone. She was always so full of life and positivity and I am shocked how cardiac arrest is said to be the reason for her death. All I can say is that may her soul rest in peace and may God give her family and near ones the strength to bear with this unfortunate loss”.

Shefali reportedly passed away following a cardiac arrest. Her husband Parag Tyagi reportedly rushed her to a hospital in the Andheri area of Mumbai but doctors declared her dead on arrival. Her body has been sent to Cooper Hospital in Andheri for further formalities.

Nikita also advised people to regularly monitor their heart, and check for any blockages, as she said, "Right now, it's no longer about age. You could be young, old or whatever but it's important to take precaution. I suggest that we all should do ECGs and stress tests done frequently, at least twice or thrice in a year”.

“If everything is fine then, we know we are good but if there's anything that comes negative, we at least know we have time in our hands to fix that by bringing certain changes to our lifestyle and seeking professional medical help before it's too late. I strongly feel these cases should be a learning curve for everyone to take their health more seriously, irrespective of how fit you look at the exterior or how young your age is”, she added.

--IANS

aa/