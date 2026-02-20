Hina Khan urges all to maintain a 'healthy & balanced' diet during Ramadan

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Popular television actress Hina Khan urged all to maintain a 'healthy & balanced' diet during Ramadan and avoid overeating.

She stressed that eating heavy, fried, and sugary food after hours of fasting can cause weight gain, along with digestive issues and fatigue.

Taking to her official Instagram Stories, the 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress wrote, "It is a very common practice to overeat during iftar. I know after hours of fasting, the body often craves quick energy, leading to high consumption of, particularly heavy, fried, and sugary khaana, which eventually leads to weight gain, digestive issues, Fatique..(sic)."

Hina advised all to eat wisely during this holy month by breaking the fast gradually and taking breaks in between meals.

She further asked everyone to focus on their fibre and protein intake.

"Lets just not indulge in these cultural habits and eat wisely..Break the fast gradually, chew slowly, take breaks and hydrate smartly..Prioritise Fibre and Protein In your diet..Once in a while is ok but don't make it a habit..", added Hina.

At the end of the post, she requested all to "Keep it healthy and Balanced Don't shock your body."

Earlier, Hina shared a helpful tip for all those who wish to continue their workout regimen while fasting during Ramadan.

Uploading a snap from her time at the gym on her Insta Stories, she pointed out that while fasting, one should go easy on the exercises to avoid feeling thirsty. However, she added that it is important to maintain consistency for maximum and long-term results.

The text overlay on the post read, "Workouts during Ramadan, Go slow and easy so that you don't feel thirsty..But keep moving," along with an evil eye, folded hands, and a pink flower emoji.

