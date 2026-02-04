Hina Khan takes a fun acting challenge, asks 'Kaisa laga?'

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Actress Hina Khan, who has ruled the small screen for years, took on a fun acting challenge on social media.

The 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress decided to go from saying, "I love you" with her expression to declaring hatred with her look in a single go. However, the condition was that the transition had to be made without moving the face.

Hina was able to complete the challenge with just a slight shift in her lips, along with the movement of her eyes. She was able to beautifully show the transition with minimum movement, proving her acting prowess.

"Acting challenge... Go from I love you to I hate you without moving your face (sic)," the text overlay on the clip read.

Meanwhile, Hina was recently on a family getaway to Istanbul.

Through one of her social media posts, she gave her Insta Fam an insight into her fun sojourn.

Hina was seen feeding the birds during breakfast with the breathtaking Hagia Sophia and the Blue Mosque in the background.

While taking in the beauty of the historic city, she further noted that the birds seemed especially fond of cheese.

“Happiness is, feeding birds with a breathtaking view of Hagia Sophia and Blue Mosque They love cheese #istanbul #breakfast #feedingbirds #travelgram,” Hina wrote the caption.

During her stay in Istanbul, Hina also enjoyed the delicious Turkish breakfast, including a couple of local delicacies of the place.

"When in Istanbul, never miss to explore the amazing Turkish breakfast joints..Their view, food, hospitality and warmth is so special and heart touching. It’s simply unmissable and once you experience it. It’s unforgettable! Loved it...Alhamdullilah (Evil eye emoji)," her Insta post read.

Furthermore, Hina had also published some pictures from her flight and shared, "Here we go again.. (evil eye emoji) Thank you for the extra special care and attention".

