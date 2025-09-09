Hina Khan struggles with swollen feet while wearing her strap heels

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Television superstar Hina Khan has always been synonymous with grit, gumption and strength. The actress who has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer has been giving a tough fight against the disease and is seen putting up her best foot forward with all her strength.

The actress recently shared a video on her social media story wherein she was seen in pain while wearing her strap heels. The actress earlier had stated how she had constant infusions through her feet as a part of her cancer treatment. The constant infusions led to Hina's feet getting swollen, making it extremely difficult for her to wear any footwear.

Hina, on the 8th of September, had shared a post on her social media sharing her life update and gave a glimpse into all that she's been doing on her professional and personal front. In the glimpses shared, Hina showcased a sneak peek and photos and videos of her juggling between shooting for the reality show “Pati Patni Aur Panga” with husband Rocky Jaiswal and her cancer treatments. The first photo of the post gave an insight into her vanity and makeup, followed by a picture of her infusion therapy.

She also shared a picture of her bruised hands due to the treatment and captioned it, “How many pricks are too many pricks..But we ain’t stopping.” Hina Khan debuted in the television industry on the 9th of January, 2009, with her hit TV show "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" and went on to be loved as Akshara for 8 long years.

The actress then went on to become a part of reality shows like “Khatron Ke Khiladi” and “Bigg Boss season 11”. Hina also made her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival for her movie “Lines”. The actress recently got married to her long-time boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal, in June.

