Hina Khan reunites with her on screen father: Love you Daddu

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Popular television actress Hina Khan got together with her on-screen father, actor Sanjeev Seth.

She took to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle and published a happy selfie with her former co-star.

While Hina can be seen making a 'V' sign with her hand in the pic, along with flaunting her dazzling smile, Sanjeev pointed towards his on-screen daughter in the picture captioned, "With my Gossip partner Love you Daddu...Always and forever..@sethsanjeev (sic)."

Refreshing your memory, Hina essayed the role of protagonist Akshara Singhania in the beloved show, "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai", whereas Sanjeev was seen as her father Vishambharnath "Vishambhar" Maheshwari.

Premiered on 12 January 2009, "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" is one of the longest-running shows on Indian television. Backed by Rajan Shahi under Director's Kut Productions, Hina was paired opposite Karan Mehra in the drama.

Since season one, the makers have brought in various generations after the beloved Akshara and Naitik, who served as the primary couple on the show.

Following her exit from "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai", Hina went on to play the antagonist, Komolika, in the romantic television series "Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2" from 2018 to 2019.

Moreover, she also participated in the reality shows "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi" in 2017 and "Bigg Boss" in 2017–2018.

More recently, Hina was seen as one of the contestants in the couple reality show, "Pati Patni Aur Panga", along with her husband Rocky Jaiswal.

Hina enjoys being connected to her Instagram family through her posts, uploading snippets from her personal and professional life from time to time.

Recently, she treated the netizens with a lovely glimpse of her Ramzan celebrations. Hina revealed that she prepared a special iftaar treat at home.

“Ramadan Mubarak...Iftaar special phirni by yours truly.. It was yummmmm. Sabko pasand aayi,” read the caption.

The photos showed Hina dressed in a dark purple traditional attire, carefully placing bowls of freshly prepared phirni on a tray.

