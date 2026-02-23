Hina Khan makes ‘Iftaar Special Phirni’, wins over family members

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Actor Hina Khan recently shared a glimpse of her Ramzan celebrations, further revealing that she prepared a special iftaar treat at home.

“Ramadan Mubarak

Iftaar special phirni by yours truly.. It was yummmmm. Sabko pasand aayi,” she captioned the post on her social media account.

Going by her note, Hina, with a lot of love, made phirni for iftaar during the holy month of Ramzan and it was loved by all her family members at home.

In the pictures shared by Hina, the actress is seen dressed in a dark purple traditional outfit with intricate golden embroidery. She paired her outfit with statement earrings and a matching dupatta. In one picture, she is seen carefully placing bowls of freshly prepared phirni topped with sliced dry fruits on a tray.

In another close-up picture, the creamy dessert garnished generously with nuts can be seen. A separate video captures Hina serving the phirni in bowls, all set to be served. Another picture shows a neatly arranged iftaar spread featuring freshly cut fruits and vegetables, chana chaat, chia pudding, soaked walnuts and almonds, dried figs, Ajwa khajoor, protein shake, Zam Zam water and Hina’s supplements.

Hina, earlier had also extended warm wishes to her followers for the holy month of Ramzan.

Talking about Hina Khan, the actress began her acting journey with the television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2009. She essayed the titular role of Akshara for eight years before quitting the show. She has been a part of the entertainment industry for almost two decades now.

After exiting the daily soap, Hina explored the reality television space and emerged as the first runner up on Bigg Boss 11. She also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, where she again ended up as the first runner up.

The actress, a few years ago, had revealed about her cancer diagnosis and ever since then has been putting up a brave front while undergoing treatment, and sharing glimpses of her strength with fans.

On the personal front, Hina tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal on June 3, 2025, in an intimate ceremony at the latter's home terrace that was attended by close friends and family.

