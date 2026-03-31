Hina Khan flaunts ‘gol rotis’ while on luxurious vacation in Maldives

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Television superstar Hina Khan gave a glimpse of her cooking skills while on her luxurious vacation in the Maldives.

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The actress shared a fun video of herself making perfectly round rotis, in the open kitchen area of the resort in which she is put up.

Taking to her social media account, Hina dropped a video from Maldives, where she was seen preparing dough and rolling it out with a rolling pin into neat, round shapes.

Hina then was seen flipping the rotis onto a hot tawa, confidently showing off her culinary skills.

Dressed casually with a chef’s hat and apron, Hina looked visibly proud.

She captioned the video, ‘GOL roti goals’.

The actress, in the video, appeared to be thoroughly enjoying the experience.

The actress has been treating her fans with fun glimpses from her trip by sharing short videos from her stay.

In one of her recent stories on her social media account, Hina was seen taking some cooking lessons from the chef of the place she has been staying at.

The video shared by Hina showed her putting a large variety of vegetables on a hot metal plate for cooking.

Wearing a chef's hat, she was even seen stirring these vegetables.

Posting the video on the photo-sharing app, the 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress added the text, "What's cooking Hahahhaha. Cooking class with Chef Dede, Thank you chef (sic)."

The actress is very much active on a social media accounts and often is seen giving her fans glimpses and sneak peeks of a luxurious vacations and getaways with her husband Rocky Jaiswal or her family.

On the professional front, the actress has been a part of the television industry for nearly two decades now.

She debuted with the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Akshara and went onto become a household name.

She essayed the role of Akshara for 8 long years before quitting in 2017.

–IANS

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