Hina Khan explores the amazing Turkish breakfast during her latest getaway: 'It’s unmissable'

Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) Taking out some time from her hectic work schedule, actress Hina Khan decided to go on a fun getaway with her family.

Read More

She flew to Turkey with her husband, Rocky Jaiswal, her mother, and other family members.

During her stay in Istanbul, she decided to enjoy the delicious Turkish breakfast, which included some appetizing delicacies of the place.

Hina took to her official Insta handle and dropped glimpses of herself enjoying the lavish spread.

In one of the videos, we could also see the 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress soaking in the serene beauty of the sea, along with enjoying the food and hospitality of the place.

"When in Istanbul, never miss to explore the amazing Turkish breakfast joints..Their view, food, hospitality and warmth is so special and heart touching. It’s simply unmissable and once you experience it. It’s unforgettable! Loved it...Alhamdullilah (Evil eye emoji) (sic)", Hina captioned the post.

Prior to this, Hina uploaded a few snippets from her flight and penned on social media, "Here we go again.. (evil eye emoji) Thank you for the extra special care and attention".

Hina loves to keep her InstaFam hooked with her captivating social media updates.

Recently, the 'Bigg Boss 11' contestant looked back at the time when she had hugged her father and cried in his arms.

Reflecting on some highlights from the year 2016, she uploaded a selfie of herself with her late father. Hina revealed that just before capturing the still, she had a meltdown session where she cried in the arms of her father.

“I was very low and cried in his arms right before this selfie..ufff the memory is so fresh,” shared the actress.

Hina's post further included some more photos of her with her parents from the year 2016.

We could also see her then boyfriend and now husband Rocky Jaiswal posing with her on the Hong Kong streets.

She wrote, “Hongkong 2016".

--IANS

pm/