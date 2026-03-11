Hina Khan delights fans with a surprise roadside interaction, calls it ‘pure and precious’

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Television superstar Hina Khan delighted fans with a heartwarming gesture as she surprised them by interacting with them from her car, while traveling on the road.

Taking to her social media account, Hina shared a video capturing the sweet moment when a few fans riding on bikes spotted her seated inside a luxurious car.

The fans appeared visibly shocked and thrilled to see the actress right beside them as they rode alongside her vehicle at a slow pace, further interacting with her simultaneously.

Hina could be seen warmly interacting with them through the car window, exchanging smiles and greetings.

Sharing the clip, she wrote, “Precious and purest form of Love you guys have always given me..Grateful .”

In the video, the actress is seen warmly acknowledging the excitement of her fans and even stopping the car briefly at a safe spot to greet them properly.

She is seen shaking hands with them and also happily obliged to a few selfies, leaving the fans extremely delighted.

Talking about Hina Khan, the actress began her acting journey with the television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2009.

Hina, in the show, essayed the titular role of Akshara for eight years before quitting the show in 2017..

The actress has been a part of the entertainment industry for almost two decades now.

After making her exit in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Hina explored the reality television space and emerged as the first runner up on Bigg Boss 11.

She also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, where she yet again ended up as the first runner up.

The actress, a few years ago, had revealed about her cancer diagnosis and ever since then has been putting up a brave front while undergoing treatment.

She is often seen sharing glimpses of her endurance and strength with fans.

On the personal front, Hina tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal on June 3, 2025, in an intimate ceremony at the latter's home terrace that was attended by close friends and family.

