Hina Khan claims she is blessed to have such supportive in-laws

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) Actress Hina Khan seems to be living like a princess post her wedding to Rocky Jaiswal. She took to her Instagram and dropped a fun video of expectations vs reality of life with in-laws.

In the expectation part, Hina was seen serving food to everyone with a smile on her face just like a good bahu, whereas in the reality part she was being served by all of them.

Hina said that she feels blessed to have such a supportive group of people in her life. She penned a heartfelt note that read, "Expectations vs Reality...What a feeling it is to have In-laws so supporting.. Yes they have been my family for a long time now and they do make me feel like a princess. Not just after the official marriage but from the beginning. Even though almost all of them are Camera Shy, but they came together for this one without any hesitations or questions..Just to make me happy...Blessed to have so much Love around me, blessed to have people who understand fun and how it’s important to have a happier life. Thank you guys for being a Sport."

"PS- Iss video ke saare patra kalpanik hai," Hina concluded.

On June 4, the 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress announced her wedding with her long-time boyfriend with a social media post comprising some love-filled photos from the court ceremony.

The post had stills of the lovebirds embracing each other on their special day, some close-up shots of the Mehendi, along with them signing the marriage document.

They wrote in the caption, “From two different worlds, we built a universe of love. Our differences faded, our hearts aligned, creating a bond to last lifetimes. We are our home, our light, our hope and together, we transcend all barriers. Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law. We seek your Blessings and Wishes as Wife and Husband. #MM’sMinimalistBride #TwinFlame #OurLoveStory #SoulBound A special piece from the one and only MM”.

Hina looked beautiful as a bride in a custom-made saree by designer Manish Malhotra.

--IANS

pm/