Hina Khan calls herself a crazy perfume lover, says she hates smelling ‘average’

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Television actress Hina Khan revealed her love for perfumes. She admitted that she cannot tolerate smelling average and enjoys surrounding herself with unique and luxurious fragrances.

On Tuesday, the ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actress took to her Instagram stories to share a video showcasing different types of jewellery and a wide range of perfumes on display in her makeup room. In the clip, Hina is seen sitting at her vanity while getting her hair done and recording herself. Alongside it, Khan wrote, “Just another day work..And yes I am a crazy perfume lover I hate to smell average.”

Small bottles of international perfume brands, including Amouage, could be seen on display.

A few days ago, Hina Khan celebrated her first birthday after marriage and her husband, Rocky Jaiswal, marked the occasion with a heartfelt note on his social media account. Sharing their romantic pictures, Rocky wrote, “I knew what happiness, love, respect, togetherness, companionship, joy, pleasure, warmth, laughter, calm, peace, and partnership meant.' I only felt them once. I found you. You mean life to me. You are more than life to me. Happy birthday, my love. Many, many, many happy returns of the day, my wife. I love you.”

On the professional front, Hina Khan gained widespread recognition for portraying the lead character, Akshara, in the popular show “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,” a role she played for nearly eight years. She became a household name through this character.

Beyond her acting in daily soaps, she has participated in reality shows like “Khatron Ke Khiladi” and “Bigg Boss Season 11.” Hina also made her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival with her film “Lines.” The actress recently appeared on the reality show “Pati Patni Aur Panga” with her husband Rocky Jaiswal. The celebrity show was hosted by Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui.

--IANS

