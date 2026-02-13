Himani Shivpuri ‘catches up’ with Salman Khan, says he still has the ‘same mischievous twinkle in his eyes’

Mumbai Feb 13 (IANS) Veteran actress Himani Shivpuri, on Friday, took to her social media to share a warm moment with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The actress recalled their long association and the memories that came flooding back, and penned a beautiful caption calling Khan as ‘magnetic’.

Read More

The actress sharing the picture on her social media account, wrote “Suprabhat! It was wonderful catching up with the worlds Bhaijan, the one and only Salman Khan,as handsome and magnetic as ever, and the same mischievous twinkle in his eyes!”

She added, “All my films,right from HAHK,Biwi no1,Bandhan, Dulhaniya hum Le Jayenge, KKHH,Veergati.... flashed through my memory..All the warmth , mischief in place...his pranks I will speak about later...@beingsalmankhan”

A few days ago, Himani had also shared a picture with Ranbir Kapoor whom she met on the sets of an upcoming project, and recalled meeting Kapoor during his younger days.

She wrote, “Good morning! It was wonderful meeting Ranbir ! Such a warm,gracious and talented actor,he got up and touched my feet,complimenting me Maam you look the same! Ha ha the Rk charm and sanskar,he recalled the Aa ab laut chalen days when he was studying in US and used to come on the sets, and Chintuji used to push him to go and watch pays and musicals with me! My first visit to US, besides shopping I was watching, the Broadway shows. It was amazing outdoor, the amazing RK hospitality, and we watched Cats, Phantom of the Opera, Sound of Music, and many more with Satish Kaushik, Paresh Rawal, Bhattiji, Saroj Khan,sometimes Ash ...what a time..@_ranbir_kapoor_official”

Talking about Himani Shivpuri’s equation with Salman Khan, both the actors have worked together in several films over the years including Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Biwi No.1, Bandhan, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Veergati and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. In Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Himani portrayed the role of Salman Khan’s aunt, interestingly even though the two actors are almost of a similar age.

Talking about Himani Shivpuri, the actress has been a part of the Hindi film and television industry for over four decades. She has appeared in hit films such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Pardes, Hero No.1, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Koyla, Hero No 1, and many others.

–IANS

rd/