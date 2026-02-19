Hilary Duff: Wanted to make something that I could connect with people again

Los Angeles, Feb 19 (IANS) Actress-singer Hilary Duff, who is preparing to release her long-awaited new album, Luck... or Something, reveals what prompted her to return to making music after a decade-long hiatus.

Read More

Duff told Glamour magazine: "I just felt really ready to share. One, I wanted to stretch creatively, and two, I wanted to make something that I could connect with people again on the level of who I am now. I felt like people have definitely gone through some of the similar large strokes that I have in the past 10 to 15 years."

She first found fame playing the lead character in Lizzie McGuire, the hit Disney Channel comedy series. However, the actress shared that, contrary to public perception, she was a "totally normal teenager,” reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "I’ll say that I didn’t ever feel ‘good’ or ‘bad,’ and it was funny that I was flagged as the good girl because of what people saw me doing on TV or that I wasn’t overtly sexual. I was a totally normal teenager doing normal teenager things."

Meanwhile, Duff shared at making a musical comeback in August 2025.

Alongside some throwback photos from her press tour for Metamorphosis, her 2003 album, She wrote on Instagram: "Clearly I had to go digging around the internet for pictures from this time as I’m not sure camera phones even existed. Sadly all my hairstyles ARE very documented."

"I do know this marker of time was a huge change in my being. I was embarking on something I had no idea would make such an impact on peoples lives, and mine. As much as I look back and think this album doesn’t hold the emotional depth I look for today, I know my 14/15 year old self meant every word. It sure as hell also landed on people at the right moment in time and set me off on a pretty epic adventure."

"I remember some of my first shows being in a skate park in San Jose, and very shortly after, stepping out on stage in arenas. Yesterday marked the 22nd anniversary of Metamorphosis… Although these are distant memories for me, thank you for showing up the way that you did. To be continued… (sic)."

--IANS

dc/