Hetal Gada speaks up on Elvish Yadav’s penchant for feeding good food to people

Mumbai, Dec 7 (IANS) Actress Hetal Gada, who has been receiving a lot of good response to her work in the recently released streaming show ‘Aukaat Se Bahar’, has shared that her co-actor in the series Elvish Yadav likes to feed good food to people.

The actress spoke with IANS during the promotional run of ‘Aukaat Se Bahar’, and shared that Elvish has a habit of making people eat home-cooked food.

She spoke about the softer side of people from Haryana, and told IANS, “Yes, it can be a little rough. But the emotion behind it is different. Elvish is very soft from inside. And he is also very warm. And he is very good at feeding people. Elvish has a very good habit”.

She further mentioned, “He feeds people very much. Yes, we were doing a look test in Mumbai. And we were thinking about our food order. And I was not able to understand. He said, ‘Why do you want to order? I have homemade food. My friend has sent it’. And then he will be after you. So that's a very good thing”.

Hetal gained recognition with the critically acclaimed film ‘Dhanak’, where her performance as Pari earned widespread praise for its sincerity and emotional depth. She has since appeared in projects like ‘Thai Massage’, ‘Sky Is Pink’, and web series. She often chooses roles that emphasize realism and strong character arcs, contributing to her growing credibility in content-driven cinema.

Meanwhile, their show ‘Aukaat Ke Bahar’ follows the story of Rajveer Ahlawat (played by Elvish). He is a small-town boxer from Haryana, who enters an elite Delhi college. He fights to prove his worth, navigating bullying and class prejudice.

The show is available to stream on Amazon MX Player.

