Here’s why Priyanka Chopra is thanking ‘bhabhi’ Neelam Upadhyaya

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Global head-turner Priyanka Chopra Jonas has wrapped up all her work in Mumbai and has said “alvida” as she heads back home. But before leaving she thanked her ‘bhabhi’ Neelam Upadhyaya for stepping in when her husband Nick Jonas wasn’t around to help.

Priyanka took to Instagram, where she shared a video. The ending of the clip featured Neelam helping Priyanka take out clips from her hair after she was done with her work.

“Alvida Mumbai! Always so wonderful to be back, even if it’s for a minute. Happy Dussehra to everyone celebrating. PS: wait for the end. Thank you @neelamupadhyaya for stepping in when hubby wasn’t around to help. IYKYK. @danasupnick @nickjonas.”

It was on Ashthami when Priyanka attended the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja and a day later she went on to thank actress Tanishaa and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji for the warm welcome.

On September 30, Priyanka paid a visit to the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Pandal. The diva offered prayers to Goddess Durga. She was seen sporting a stunning purple Indian wear and it paired with silver jhumkas.

On October 1, Priyanka took to Instagram, where she shared a glimpse of the idol of Goddess Durga from the pooja.

“On this Ashtami, feeling grateful for Maa Durga's blessings! Thank you @tanishaamukerji & @ayan mukerji for having me,” Priyanka wrote.

Talking about her film work, Priyanka was last seen in “Heads Of State” directed by

Ilya Naishuller. It stars Idris Elba and John Cena as the UK Prime Minister and US President, respectively, who are forced to work together when they become the targets of a foreign adversary.

She will next be seen sharing screen space with Mahesh Babu for the first time in her next in the upcoming tentatively titled film "SSMB29".

Touted to be an action-adventure inspired by history and mythology, "SSMB29" is likely to reach the audience in 2027.

In addition to this, she has also been roped in for the latest instalment in the popular franchise "Krrish 4", marking Hrithik Roshan’s debut as a director.

The 42-year-old actress will also be seen as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in the forthcoming swashbuckler action drama, “The Bluff”.

--IANS

dc/