Here’s why Nimrat Kaur wore her favourite dress for the 15th time

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) In a world where red carpet looks are rarely seen twice, actress Nimrat Kaur made a quiet but powerful statement.

She took to social media to reveal that she has worn her favourite dress for the 15th time—proving that confidence, comfort, and personal style never go out of fashion. Taking to Instagram, Kaur posted a video of herself on the trending music “everyone takes turn picture here we go in case.” Sharing her video, the ‘Airlift’ actress wrote, “What I expect from my friends when I wear my fav dress for the 15th time.”

In the reel, Nimrat Kaur can be seen lip-syncing to a popular track while her team clicks her pictures. She is wearing a stylish off-shoulder dress. Notably, she often shares her videos participating in funny and trending reels, giving a glimpse of her playful side.

Earlier, on the occasion of Father’s Day, the ‘Dasvi’ actress treated fans to a childhood photo accompanied by a heartfelt note for her father. Nimrat wrote, “To the man who raised an impossibly high bar as the most empowering, loving and inspiring father. Happy Father’s Day to Papa…forever young, forever smiling.”

On the professional front, the actress began her film journey with a brief appearance in the English film "One Night with the King," and later took on a lead role in Vasan Bala’s 2012 crime thriller “Peddlers.” Last year, she reflected on her two-decade journey in the industry, sharing that she has always tried to enjoy the moment and never rest on her past laurels.

Speaking to IANS on her journey, Nimrat said, “So much has happened. I have learned so much. And I have enjoyed every bit of it. ‘Tera Mera Pyar’ was my first work on camera. I had just come to Mumbai… I was very fortunate that it came my way, and opened the advertising world before me. I did a lot of ads after that. Then I did a lot of theatre.”

“I have always been a student of life as an actor, and tried to learn every medium that I have explored. When I did ‘The Test Case’, it was one of the few web series to be made in India. I enjoyed every turn of this journey. I have tried to enjoy the moments, and not rest on past laurels or ‘ki wo experience jo tha wahi hona chahiye dubara’. ‘The Lunchbox waisi thi, waise hi dubara ho’. No experience is ever repeated in life,” she added.

