Here’s why Kajol calls for a bigger acknowledgment beyond just ‘Parents’ Day’

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kajol, who is an avid social media user, has shared her thoughts on the significance of Parents’ Day, expressing that the title feels too small to truly honour the role parents play in our lives.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Dilwale’ actress shared that she believes that parenthood deserves a larger and more meaningful acknowledgment beyond just a single day of celebration. Kajol posted a smiling photo of herself alongside her mother, Tanuja, and her mother-in-law, Veena Devgan. She also dropped images of her father Shomu Mukherjee and father-in-law Veeru Devgan.

For the caption, the ‘Do Patti’ actress wrote, “Parents Day feels too small a name for what they’ve done for me. But here’s a post anyway. And a big thank you to you 4 #happyparentsday.”

Celebrities have marked National Parents' Day by paying heartfelt tributes to their parents. Sanjay Dutt’s sister, Priya Dutt, took to social media to honour the legacy of their parents, legendary actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis. In an emotional tribute, Priya reflected on the most meaningful gift her parents gave her—a life guided by love and purpose. She took to Instagram to share a monochrome photo and video of Sunil Dutt and Nargis, accompanied by a heartfelt message.

“Children are a reflection of their parents. I watched my parents stand for what mattered. They showed me what it means to serve with sincerity, to lead with heart, and to give without needing recognition. They were my strength, my soft place to land, and the reason I believe in the goodness of people. Their actions and their values became my path to follow. This Parents’ Day, I celebrate the greatest gift they gave me, a life rooted in purpose and love. Today as a parent i have their blueprint to follow to pass on this legacy to my children. To all Parents out there #HappyParentsDay,” she wrote as the caption.

Observed annually on the fourth Sunday of July, National Parents’ Day recognizes the vital role parents play in nurturing future generations and shaping the fabric of society.

For the unversed, the day was formally introduced in 1994 when U.S. President Bill Clinton signed a congressional resolution to highlight the importance of parental care and guidance.

