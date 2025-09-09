Here’s what Nushrratt Bharuccha took along from Mumbai to Miami

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who is currently holidaying in Miami, revealed what she brought from Mumbai and is loving there.

Nushrratt took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a video of herself enjoying the rains in Miami.

The actress wrote: “Brought the weather with me! Mumbai X Miami.”

The actress also ditched the calories as she gorged on some chocolates while sitting on the backseat of the car.

The actress did not reveal why she is in Miami or what she is doing there.

The actress’ latest release is "Ufff Yeh Siyapaa,” a unique comedy of errors in which follows Kesari Lal Singh, a sheepish common man, finds himself entangled in a spiraling mess when his wife, Pushpa, leaves him - convinced he’s been flirting with their neighbor, Kamini.

He hasn’t. But before he can clear his name, a wrongly delivered drug parcel sets off a chain of escalating disasters, the worst of which is a dead body turning up in his home. As Kesari scrambles to fix the situation, another corpse appears - turning his house into a full-blown crime scene.

Written and directed by G. Ashok, "Ufff Yeh Siyapaa" released in theatres on September 5.

After working in television in shows such as Kitty Party and Seven, Nushrratt made her film debut with Jai Santoshi Maa. She gained the spotlight after her work in the 2010 film Love Sex Aur Dhokha and the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

The actress was then seen in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Dream Girl.

Nushrratt then branched out in several genres with films such as Chhorii, Janhit Mein Jaari and Ram Setu, Akelli, Ajeeb Daastaans, Chhalaang and Chhorrii 2.

It was with the “Chhorrii” franchise when she explored the horror genre. Directed by Vishal Furia, the film followed the story of a mother, who seeks refuge in a remote house and soon experiences supernatural events which threaten her life.

--IANS