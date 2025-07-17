Here’s how Sonam Bajwa fulfils her childhood dream with ‘Baaghi 4’

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Actress Sonam Bajwa, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Hindi film “Baaghi 4,” shared that shooting a song with choreographer Ganesh Acharya has fulfilled her childhood dream.

In an Instagram post, she shared that performing a full-fledged dance number under the direction of Ganesh Acharya had always been a dream since childhood—and now, that dream has finally come true. Expressing her gratitude, Sonam shared, “We shot a song for Baaghi today, and it was a dream to work with Ganesh sir. And he has choreographed this song; I am so excited. It was my dream to do a dance song since childhood, and now it’s happening. We have been shooting for past few days now, it’s going very well, and we are super excited.”

The song was reportedly filmed over three days on a lavish set in Mumbai. In the peppy track, Bajwa will be seen showcasing her electrifying moves.

In December last year, Tiger Shroff announced Sonam Bajwa as the leading lady for his upcoming action-packed film. He shared a picture of the actress and wrote, “Welcoming the new member of the Rebel Family! Thrilled to have @sonambajwa in the #Baaghi Universe #Sajid Nadiadwala's #Baaghi4.”

Announcing the same, Nadiadwala Grandson had written on social media. “From the laughs of the #HousefullUniverse to the action-packed #BaaghiUniverse, #SonamBajwa is here to steal the show! Welcome to the Rebel League, #Baaghi4! #SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi4.”

Sajid Nadiadwala’s high-octane action franchise "Baaghi" is set to return with its fourth installment, "Baaghi 4." Announced by Shroff in November last year, the upcoming actioner will be directed by A. Harsha and is scheduled for release on September 5, 2025. The film promises a darker, more intense narrative, with Tiger teasing a fiercer version of his character in this new chapter.

Besides this, Sonam Bajwa also has upcoming projects, “Deewaniyat” and “Border 2,” in the pipeline.

--IANS

ps/