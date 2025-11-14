Here’s how Rupali Ganguly relives and revisits her childhood

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) On the occasion of Children’s Day, Rupali Ganguly tapped into her inner child as she relived and revisited the most joyous parts of her childhood.

Embracing all the energy, mischief, and carefree madness of those early years, the ‘Anupamaa’ actress celebrated the day by reliving her inner child. Taking to her Instagram handle, Rupali shared a funny video featuring her younger brother Vijay Ganguly, relative Anuja Pednekar, and her daughter. In the hilarious reel, the actress is seen dancing playfully like a child.

Alongside the reel, the ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ actress wrote, “Happy Children’s Day to the inner child in us Reliving and revisiting childhood by channeling the cousin energy and madness :) Mummy Maasi and Rachana watching the chaos like it’s a reality show No choreography No edit No filter No makeup Just pure unadulterated laughter and happiness P.S - Rudransh absolutely refused to be a part of this.”

Notably, be it any occasion, Rupali has always taken to social media to celebrate it.

Meanwhile, Rupali Ganguly recently grabbed headlines after she was spotted in tears at veteran actor Satish Shah’s funeral. The funeral was attended by other cast members of the popular show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, including Ratna Pathak Shah, Rajesh Kumar and Deven Bhojani.

Rupali and Satish played the beloved on-screen duo of daughter-in-law and father-in-law in the iconic sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Their characters, Monisha and Indravadan Sarabhai, became some of the most memorable personalities on Indian television.

For the unversed, veteran actor Satish Shah passed away on October 15 at the age of 74 following a kidney ailment.

The cast of the beloved sitcom “Sarabhai vs Sarabhai” reunited for an emotional tribute to the late Satish Shah at an intimate prayer meet, where they honoured his memory by singing the show’s iconic title track together.

--IANS

ps/