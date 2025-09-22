Here’s how Hema Malini welcomes the start of Navratri

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Veteran actress Hema Malini has ushered in the festive season by extending her warm wishes on the occasion of Navratri.

The ‘Sholay’ actress shared her heartfelt greetings, celebrating the spirit of devotion, energy, and positivity that the nine-day festival brings. Taking to her Instagram, Hema Malini posted a collage featuring a goddess on one side and a picture of herself dressed as Goddess Durga on the other. Alongside it, the veteran star wrote, “May the nine days of Navratri bring you and your family nine times more happiness, prosperity and good health. Happy Navratri to you all #navratri #festival #festiveseason.”

Many Bollywood celebrities have extended their greetings as Navratri began, spreading wishes for health, happiness, and prosperity. Among them, Bhumi Pednekar sought the blessings of Maa Kali at the sacred Bawe Wali Mata Mahakali Darbar in Jammu on the first day of the auspicious festival.

Sharing her images, the ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ actress wrote, “On the first day of Navratri, from the sacred Bawe Wali Mata Mahakali Darbar in Jammu, may the divine blessings of Maa Kali bring strength, energy, and new successes into your life.”

Shardiya Navratri 2025 began on September 22, kicking off the nine-day festival honoring Goddess Durga. The first day, known as Pratipada, is dedicated to Maa Shailputri, the daughter of the Himalayas.

Observed with great devotion across India, Navratri symbolizes the triumph of good over evil and highlights the country’s rich cultural traditions. This year, the celebrations will continue until October 1, culminating in Dussehra on October 2.

On the professional front, Hema Malini began her acting career in 1963 with the Tamil film “Idhu Sathiyam” and made her Hindi film debut with “Sapno Ka Saudagar” in 1968. Over the years, she has appeared in some of Bollywood’s most iconic films, including “Sholay,” “Satte Pe Satta,” “Seeta Aur Geeta,” “Kasauti,” “Trishul,” and “Mehbooba.”

Her most recent film appearance was in the 2020 romantic drama “Shimla Mirchi,” starring Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh, directed by Ramesh Sippy.

