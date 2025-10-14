Here’s how Arjun Kapoor has kicked off the Diwali season

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has begun the festive season on a vibrant note, celebrating the spirit of Diwali with style and enthusiasm.

The ‘Singham Again’ actor, who was among many attendees at Manish Malhotra’s star-studded Diwali party, shared glimpses of his celebrations on Instagram. Arjun gave a peek into how he ushered in the festival of lights. Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a couple of his photos and captioned it, “Diwali season has begun the @manishmalhotra05 way! #MMDiwali #MMDiwaliParty.”

In the images, the ‘Gunday’ actor could be seen dressed in a shimmery stylish suit that he paired with a statement silver chain and stud earrings. He completed his look with his black sunglasses. Arjun also posted a candid video of him from the photoshoot where he is seen striking different poses for the camera.

On October 12, Arjun Kapoor attended the starry Diwali bash, hosted by designer Manish Malhotra at his residence in Mumbai. The star-studded evening also saw the presence of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bobby Deol, Preity Zinta, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Vaani Kapoor, Kajol, Rekha, Sidharth Malhotra, and many others. The highlight of the night was Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria’s red-carpet debut as a couple, as they arrived hand-in-hand.

Arjun Kapoor recently made headlines when he shared a series of unseen photos from his sister Anshula Kapoor’s engagement ceremony. Alongside the pictures, the actor revealed that he misses his mother “even more now.” Arjun said, “I guess it’s time I start accepting that you’ll be leaving me and going your own way soon… it’s gonna break me a little, but I also know you’re going to be with someone who can make you smile…even if not quite as much as me…but he’ll still do a great job! (sic)

He added, “I miss Mom even more now… but I know she’s watching over you, helping you find Rohan, and guiding you with her divine touch. Trust in her watchful eye and be happy.”

