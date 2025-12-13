Hema Malini shares tribute visual which she dedicated to Dharmendra highlighting his evergreen appeal

Mumbai, Dec 13 (IANS) Veteran actress Hema Malini, has shared a tribute to her husband, and the late actor Dharmendra through a special video.

On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a video featuring clips from Dharmendra’s films. She revealed that the video was made for the two prayer meetings that she had arranged in Delhi and Mathura.

She wrote in the caption, “Special tribute to Dharam ji highlighting his evergreen appeal, his charisma, his immense talent and his tremendous, impactful presence in all his movies. This visual tribute was made for the two prayer meetings that I had arranged in Delhi and Mathura”.

Hema Malini, and the Deols had arranged separate prayer meet for the late actor, who passed away on November 24, 2025.

Hema Malini and the Deol family have often drawn public attention for the way personal, religious, and familial boundaries are handled with discretion. The separate prayer meetings reflects long-standing personal dynamics rather than discord. Hema Malini, Dharmendra’s second wife, is known for her deep spiritual inclination and structured religious observances, often preferring quiet, faith-based rituals within her own circle.

The Deols, meanwhile, sons Sunny and Bobby along with the extended family, are known to follow their own customs and emotional expressions of solidarity, shaped by their upbringing and close sibling bond.

Hema Malini has consistently maintained dignity in public life, balancing her roles as an actor, parliamentarian, and devotee.

Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89. He was one of Bollywood’s most enduring and beloved stars. He was born in 1935 in Punjab, and began his career in the early 1960s, after he was discovered through a talent hunt competition. In the late 1950s, Filmfare magazine, in collaboration with Bimal Roy Productions, organized a nationwide talent contest to find new faces for Hindi cinema.

Dharmendra quickly rose to fame with his charming looks, emotional depth, and effortless screen presence. His versatility allowed him to excel in romance, action, and comedy alike. Some of his most iconic films include ‘Phool Aur Patthar’, which established him as a leading man, and ‘Sholay’, where his portrayal of the lovable, witty Veeru became legendary.

