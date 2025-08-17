Hema Malini reflects on doing action sequences in 'Sholay'

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Hema Malini reflected on doing action sequences as Basanti in Ramesh Sippy's 'Sholay' as the iconic movie completed 50 years of release on Friday.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Hema Malini was asked, "You performed stunts in the film. How did you manage that?"

Speaking to IANS, the actress and politician revealed they she has done stunts in many of her films.

"Fight sequences used to be created in the films especially for me -- 'If Hema Malini is there in the film, we must make her fight.' Whatever character I am playing, there had to be a fight sequence," she revealed.

Talking about 'Sholay', Hema Malini added: "There were action sequences in Sholay as well, but they were mostly while going in the tanga (Horse Cart) -- the dacoits are all behind me, chasing me. There is a very beautiful chasing scene in the movie. Every scene in the film is a moving shot, nothing is in one place."

She said that she will show 'Sholay' to her grandchildren.

When asked, "We are talking about Sholay even after fifity years. You have grandchidren. Have they seen Sholay.?"

Hema Malini replied: "I don't think so, but now that it has completed fifty years, I will show it to them. I will make them sit in my house one day and watch it in mini theatre, definitely."

She also shared that initially she was unhappy with her role in Sholay as she thought it was a small role compared to her earlier hit films like 'Sita and Geeta'.

"When 'Sholay' was offered to me, after making 'Seeta Aur Geeta', the same director, Ramesh Sippy told me, 'So many other characters are there and you are also one of them.' So I was feeling a little disappointed, thinking, 'Why only small role for me? Why not a bigger role?'" she revealed.

However, later the filmmaker informed that her role would have a huge impact, insisting her to accept the role.

