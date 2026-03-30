Helen Flanagan won't date another footballer

Los Angeles, March 30 (IANS) Reality star Helen Flanagan has shared that she will never date another footballer. The 35-year-old actress, who split from footballer Scott Sinclair in 2022 after 13 years together, has insisted she is done with dating men from the football world.

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The actress is set to appear on ‘Celebrity Ex On The Beach’, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Asked if she'd ever date another man, Helen told Daily Mail. "No! Definitely not”. The former ‘Coronation Street’ star, who shares children Matilda, 10, Delilah, seven, and Charlie, four, with Scott, also opened up about what she is really looking for in a new relationship.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Helen explained that she doesn't want to have to "tone (herself) down" for any potential love interest.

She said, “I feel like I've had to shrink myself sometimes. I think it's a really lovely feeling when you're with a man and you feel like I can really be myself here and they think I'm great, they think I'm really funny and I don't have to tone myself down".

Helen, who previously appeared on ‘Celebs Go Dating’, admitted that she hopes to find a partner who is already in the public eye, revealing she fears being taken advantage of by someone outside the spotlight.

The actress also insisted that she keeps her love life strictly separate from her children. She said, "I keep my love life very separate, my children are so precious. It would take a lot for me to introduce anyone to my children, because that's so precious. It would have to be really right and a very sensible male”.

Meanwhile, Helen previously revealed that she suffered a "very scary" psychotic episode following her split from Scott. The soap star struggled to feel "normal" in the wake of her 2022 split from Scott, and then suffered an "awful reaction" to her ADHD medication, which left her at rock bottom.

Helen told the Sunday Mirror, “I don’t see it as a break-up, I see it as a divorce. We were together 13 years. But instead of processing it all, I threw myself into work and shut off my emotions. I just went into survival mode”.

--IANS

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