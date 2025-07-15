'Heer Express' trailer promises a complete family drama with a tadka of emotions

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Before the much-anticipated family entertainer "Heer Express" reaches the audience on August 8th this year, the makers have treated the fans with the trailer of the wholesome family drama.

"Heer Express" narrates the journey of Heer, who moves overseas to make her mother's dream a reality. However, after reaching there she realizes that everything is not going to be hunky dory. The trailer gives us a sneak peek into all the hardships she goes through in an attempt to realize her goals. While some have faith in her, others are downright skeptical. It remains to be seen if Heer will be able to turn her ambitions into a reality.

The project will feature debutants Divita Juneja and Pritt Kamani as the lead pair, along with Ashutosh Rana, Gulshan Grover, Sanjay Mishra, and Meghna Malik in key roles, along with others.

Prior to this, the teaser of "Heer Express" gave the movie buffs a glimpse of Heer’s emotional journey as she sets out to fulfill her mother’s dream.

On June 9, Divita took to her Instagram and shared her first look from "Heer Express".

She was seen sitting on a horse while holding a cooking pan in one hand, with vegetables being tossed in the air.

“Pan in one hand, power in the other — Heer is on the way to meet you tomorrow! Lijiye Chatpate Emotions Ka Swaad, Parivar Ke Saath! #heerexpress releasing in cinemas on 8th August," Divita captioned the post.

Directed by Umesh Shukla, the forthcoming drama has been jointly backed by Umesh Shukla, Ashish Wagh, Mohit Chhabra, and Sanjay Grover, and co-produced by Sampada Wagh.

The light-hearted family entertainer has been shot across the scenic locations in the U.K.

Tulip Entertainment in collaboration with Merry Go Round Studios and Creative Strokes Group, presents "Heer Express".

