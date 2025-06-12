Heartbroken by tragic Air India flight crash, says Allu Arjun

Chennai, June 12 (IANS) Shell shocked by the tragic Air India plane crash that took place on Thursday afternoon, Telugu star Allu Arjun expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and disclosed that he was heartbroken by the tragedy.

Taking to his X timeline to pen his thoughts on the accident that had horrified the nation, Allu Arjun wrote, "Heartbroken by the tragic Ahmedabad Air India flight crash. My deepest condolences to the families of the victims. May their souls rest in peace. Truly heart-wrenching."

Several other stars and film industry professionals from all the four south Indian film industries expressed their pain and horror at the crash.

Telugu star Ram Charan said, "Deeply saddened to know about the unfortunate plane crash in Ahmedabad. My prayers are with all the passengers, crew on board, the affected and their families."

Telugu actor Teja Sajja said, "Shocked and deeply disturbed by the tragic crash in Ahmedabad. My deepest condolences to the families who are grieving this unbearable loss. May they find resilience and peace in these tough times."

Tamil actor and music director Vijay Antony said,"Shattered by the Ahmedabad plane crash. My heart goes out to the families grieving. Strength to them in this dark hour."

Jr NTR, who took to X to express his grief, wrote, "Deeply saddened by the Ahmedabad Air India flight crash. Prayers and strength to everyone affected. My thoughts are with the passengers, crew members, and their families."

Tamil actor Ravi Mohan wrote, "Deeply saddened by the flight crash in #Ahmedabad. Praying for the passengers and their families , God be with them."

Actor and producer Vishnu Vishal wrote, "Deeply saddened by the devastating #airindia plane crash in Gujarat... Prayers for the deceased and for the families who lost their loved ones....Life is brutal sometimes..."

Actor Varun Tej Konidela said, "Deeply saddened by the heartbreaking news of the Ahmedabad plane crash. My thoughts and prayers are with the passengers and their families. Praying for strength and support for their families during this difficult time."

Actor Sharwanand wrote, "Shocked and saddened by the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts are with the victims’ families during this heartbreaking time. Wishing them strength to cope with this loss."

Earlier, Actors Amy Jackson, Rakul Preet Singh, Bellamkonda Sreenivas, Aathmika, Reba Monica John and film technicians Resul Pookutty and S R Kathir joined scores of people from across the nation in expressing shock and grief over the tragic Air India plane crash.

For the unaware, a London-bound Air India flight (AI171) carrying 242 passengers crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday. The flight was headed to Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom.

--IANS

mkr/