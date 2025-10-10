Haven't finalised the release date of Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' yet, say producers

Hyderabad: The makers of director Harish Shankar's action entertainer 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh', featuring actor Pawan Kalyan in the lead, have now disclosed that they had not yet finalised the release date of the film yet and that the next schedule of the film would begin on Friday.

Producer Y Ravi Shankar, while replying to a question on the release date of the film, said, "We haven't decided on the final date of release yet. Once director Harish Shankar completes the shoot, we will decide on the final date of release. He is to begin the next schedule on Friday.Pawan Kalyan has completed shooting for his portions. There is another 20-25 days of shooting left. Once that is done, we will finalise the release date."

It may be recalled that on July 29 this year, the makers of the film had announced that the unit had completed shooting the film's climax.

Taking to its X timeline, production house Mythri Movie Makers, which is producing the film, wrote, "#UstaadBhagatSingh completes shooting for climax. An electrifying climax high on emotions and action was wrapped up under the supervision of #NabaKanta master."

The production house had then praised actor Pawan Kalyan for making time for their film's shoot despite his busy schedule as he was also the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and he also had to turn up for the promotions of his recently released film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

It may be recalled that Pawan Kalyan had officially joined the unit that was shooting in Hyderabad in the month of June.

Sreeleela plays the female lead in this film, which is being produced on a grand scale by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.

Music for this film is being composed by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, who is on a success spree. Cinematography for the film is by Ayananka Bose while editing is being taken care of by Ujjwal Kulkarni.

The duo of Ram-Laxman is choreographing the action sequences in this film which will have Anand Sai as its production designer.

Screenplay for the film is by K. Dasharath while additional writing is by C Chandra Mohan.

