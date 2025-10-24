Have become more serious about the future: Shoaib Ibrahim on life after becoming a father

Mumbai Oct 25 (IANS) Television actor Shoaib Ibrahim opened up about how fatherhood has changed his perspective towards life and finances.

During a recent Q&A session with fans on Friday on Instagram, the actor elaborated on it all.

Responding to a question, Shoaib said, "Earlier I was pretty carefree and lived in the present."

"I did not think much about savings. But ever since Ruhaan has come into our lives, I have become extremely serious because I am just thinking about his future."

The actor also added that the uncertainties of life make him anxious about ensuring his son's safety and stability.

"Life is so uncertain these days. Whenever we open social media, there is some or other unfortunate news. I just want to make sure that Ruhaan is secure and safe wherever he is and that his future is certain."

For the uninitiated, Shoaib and his wife Dipika Kakkar welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Ruhaan, on June 21, 2023.

The couple announced the good news on social media, expressing immense gratitude.

The couple welcomed their firstborn after five years of marriage.

For the uninitiated, Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakkar first met on the sets of their hit show 'Sasural Simar Ka' a decade ago, where they essayed the roles of husband and wife.

Their on-screen chemistry gradually blossomed into real-life romance soon after.

After dating for nearly five years, the couple tied the knot in a traditional Nikah ceremony on February 22, 2018, in Shoaib's hometown, Maudaha, near Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Post marriage, Dipika converted to Islam and adopted the name Faiza.

Despite public discussions around her conversion, the couple have often stated that their relationship is based on mutual respect, understanding, and the same values.

Shoaib and Dipika are among television's most loved couples. Their YouTube vlogs offer a glimpse into their personal life and have gained massive popularity with millions of subscribers.

--IANS

rd/khz